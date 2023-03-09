Lawmakers seek to have restaurant chains fund training time for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Some lawmakers and worker groups spent Thursday speaking out against the National Restaurant Association, accusing the group of wage suppression.
They argue that the group lobbied for state bills that required workers to pay for food safety training through a company they have a monopoly with and that they spent millions lobbying against worker wage increases.
The speakers said they want restaurant chains to be required to fund training time.