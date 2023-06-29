Lawndale shooting leaves 39-year-old man critically wounded

A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Police found the 39-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back around 12:43 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Polk Street.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.