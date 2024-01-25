Lawndale shooting: Man robbed by trio

A man was shot several times and robbed Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 40-year-old was outside around 11:30 p.m. when three people approached him in the 4100 block of West 21st Street, according to police.

The group stole his personal belongings and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.