Attempted robbery escalates into shootout leaving 3 wounded; 16-year-old boy in custody

A 16-year-old boy was arrested after an attempted robbery escalated into a shootout, wounding him and two men Monday night on Chicago's West Side.

The teen was allegedly trying to rob two men, 34 and 50, when another male started exchanging gunfire with him around 10 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to CPD.

When police arrived at the scene, they found three people suffering from gunshot woundsThe 34-year-old man was shot in the neck and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. The 50-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist. He was taken to St. Anthony Hospital. The 16-year-old was shot in the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital. They were each listed in good condition.

The teen was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

Area Four detectives are investigating.