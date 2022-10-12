Lawsuit: School officer's body slam of Rockford student caused brain injury, PTSD

The family of a Rockford teen claims he was body slammed by a police officer at school and now has a brain injury.

Now, they're filing a federal lawsuit.

Their attorney says a video from Auburn High School last fall first shows an assistant principal grabbing 14-year-old Paris Moore’s backpack and blocking his path after Paris had walked out of class.

Then, a school liaison officer arrives and body slams the freshman.

Paris' grandmother says school leaders told her Paris slipped and fell.

"I was so angry. I just want something done with this officer that did this because he could have killed my grandson. And I don't it's not even a matter of just him. Any other child. He has no basis to be in the schools, using force like that," she said.

The family says he's not the same child anymore, afraid to even leave his room.

His attorney says he suffers from a traumatic brain injury, PTSD and may have permanent brain damage.

The Rockford school district says they cannot comment.

Rockford police have not responded to our requests for comment.

Paris' mom says she wants that officer to lose his job and be criminally charged.