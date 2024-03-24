Expand / Collapse search

Layra Short: Chicago teen reported missing from Northwest Side

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published  March 24, 2024 11:11am CDT
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a 14-year-old girl whose family says never returned home after school on Friday. 

Layra Short was reported missing from the 1900 block of North Kildare Avenue in the Hermosa neighborhood Sunday morning. 

Short went to school on Friday and never returned home. 

She is 5-foot-4 and weighs roughly 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information about the missing teen's whereabouts is asked to call (312) 746-6554.

