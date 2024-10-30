Chicago men charged in South Side carjackings

article

The Brief Two men, Michale Johnson and Allen Thomas, were charged with multiple felonies related to two recent armed carjackings on Chicago's South Side. Both were arrested on Monday and face detention hearings on Wednesday.



Two men were charged in connection with two carjackings this month on Chicago's South Side.

Michale Johnson, 20, and Allen Thomas, 23, allegedly carjacked and robbed a 46-year-old woman at gunpoint just before midnight Friday in the 10600 block of South Halsted Street, according to police.

Johnson was also part of a group who carjacked a 28-year-old man on Oct. 20 in the 8600 block of South Halsted Street, police said.

Both men were arrested Monday in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

Johnson was charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle. Thomas was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies.

Johnson and Thomas have detention hearings scheduled for Wednesday.