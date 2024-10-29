'Queen of Hearts' jackpot in McHenry County continues to grow

The Queen of Hearts is still on the board, which means you have a chance to take home the big prize as the VFW's Post 4600 jackpot nears $2 million.

"Oh, this is so exciting, so exciting. I think it's better than the lottery," said player Karen Rowland from Park Ridge.

After paying $5 per ticket, if your ticket number is pulled, and you identify the Queen of Hearts, you'll take home 50% of the jackpot. More than 60,000 tickets were sold this week alone. Forty percent of funds raised support various organizations, including food banks and other efforts.

Raquel Sandoval has played for three weeks and says if she wins, she wants to take the family on a vacation.

On Tueday night, 12 players took home $495 for the blue ticket 50/50 raffle.

The ticket that was pulled for the Queen of Hearts game did not locate the Queen, so the game will continue next week in McHenry County.