'League of Legends' Championship happening at United Center this weekend
CHICAGO - One of the biggest tournaments in eSports is happening this weekend at the United Center.
The tournament is for the game "League of Legends."
The prize pool is $200,000 — with champions taking home a cool $100,000.
"This year is especially exciting because it is the 10th season championship, so there's really a lot of bragging rights on the table for all of them," said Robert Dugan, eSports event manager.
The final matches in the league championship series are Saturday and Sunday.