'League of Legends' Championship happening at United Center this weekend

By FOX 32 News
Published 
esports
CHICAGO - One of the biggest tournaments in eSports is happening this weekend at the United Center.

The tournament is for the game "League of Legends."

The prize pool is $200,000 — with champions taking home a cool $100,000.

"This year is especially exciting because it is the 10th season championship, so there's really a lot of bragging rights on the table for all of them," said Robert Dugan, eSports event manager.

The final matches in the league championship series are Saturday and Sunday.