'League of Legends' Championship happening at United Center this weekend

One of the biggest tournaments in eSports is happening this weekend at the United Center.

The tournament is for the game "League of Legends."

The prize pool is $200,000 — with champions taking home a cool $100,000.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"This year is especially exciting because it is the 10th season championship, so there's really a lot of bragging rights on the table for all of them," said Robert Dugan, eSports event manager.

The final matches in the league championship series are Saturday and Sunday.