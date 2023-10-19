Legal counsel for Illinois Comptroller's Office fired after allegedly sending anti-Semitic messages

The legal counsel for the Illinois Comptroller's Office has been fired after allegedly sending anti-Semitic direct messages on Instagram.

According to the Illinois Comptroller's Office, the Instagram exchange, which reportedly contained anti-Semitic language and hate speech, was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, midday Thursday.

The office was alerted of the post around 12:30 p.m. and contacted the employee at 2 p.m. The employee allegedly admitted to at least some of the posts and was immediately fired.

The employee is also the president of the South Asian Bar Association of Chicago and her profile has since been removed from the association's website.