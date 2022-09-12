Legendary Chicago Bears QB Jim McMahon looking to break into Illinois weed market

Legendary Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon is looking to break into the Illinois weed market.

McMahon is a longtime medicinal-marijuana advocate and co-founder of the brand Revenant.

The brand launched last summer in California and expanded into Arizona last week.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

McMahon told Crain's Chicago Business that he hopes to bring the brand to Illinois next.

He says marijuana provides him an alternative to prescription painkillers.