Expand / Collapse search

Leiyla Underwood: Chicago girl, 16, reported missing from West Side

By Nic Flosi
Published  January 13, 2026 10:40am CST
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from Austin.
    • Leiyla Underwood was last seen Sunday.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old girl reported missing from Chicago’s West Side was last seen Sunday.

What we know:

Police said Leiyla Underwood is missing from the 4800 block of West Cortez Street in the Austin neighborhood.

She is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a fair complexion.

Leiyla Underwood | CPD

Underwood was last seen wearing a black jacket and black Crocs.

She has ADHD and may be dealing with recent suicidal thoughts, according to police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Underwood's whereabouts is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-746-8251.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

Missing PersonsAustinNews