Leiyla Underwood: Chicago girl, 16, reported missing from West Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old girl reported missing from Chicago’s West Side was last seen Sunday.
What we know:
Police said Leiyla Underwood is missing from the 4800 block of West Cortez Street in the Austin neighborhood.
She is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a fair complexion.
Leiyla Underwood | CPD
Underwood was last seen wearing a black jacket and black Crocs.
She has ADHD and may be dealing with recent suicidal thoughts, according to police.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Underwood's whereabouts is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-746-8251.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.