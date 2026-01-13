Leiyla Underwood: Chicago girl, 16, reported missing from West Side

The Brief A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from Austin. Leiyla Underwood was last seen Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.



A 16-year-old girl reported missing from Chicago’s West Side was last seen Sunday.

What we know:

Police said Leiyla Underwood is missing from the 4800 block of West Cortez Street in the Austin neighborhood.

She is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a fair complexion.

Leiyla Underwood | CPD

Underwood was last seen wearing a black jacket and black Crocs.

She has ADHD and may be dealing with recent suicidal thoughts, according to police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Underwood's whereabouts is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-746-8251.