Parolee wearing GPS monitor charged after attempted car burglary in Evanston: police

The Brief A 21-year-old Skokie man, identified as Jonathan Curtis, was arrested Feb. 24 after police responded to reports of someone trying car doors in the 700 block of Hinman Avenue in Evanston. Officers recovered a loaded .45 caliber Glock from Curtis’ waistband; police said he does not have a FOID card or concealed carry license and was on parole with a GPS monitoring device. Curtis was charged with felony unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and is due in court March 11.



A 21-year-old with a GPS monitoring device has been charged after an attempted car burglary investigation, according to Evanston police.

What we know:

On Feb. 24, police responded to the 700 block of Hinman Avenue for a report of a man attempting to open doors of parked cars around 10:11 a.m. A local resident reported seeing a man, later identified as Jonathan Curtis, of Skokie, walking south in the west alley, looking suspicious.

An officer found Curtis that matched the description in the area and stopped him. Curtis consented to a pat-down for weapons, but, during the encounter, he did not cooperate with police instructions and additional support was called to the scene.

Officers found a handgun sticking out of the suspect's waistband. A loaded .45 caliber Glock handgun was recovered, and Curtis was taken into custody.

Records showed that Curtis does not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license. Officers also learned he was on parole and wearing a GPD monitoring device at the time of the incident.

Curtis has been charged with one felony count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

What's next:

His next court date is scheduled for March 11.