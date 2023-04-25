1 dead, 1 injured in explosion at chemical plant in Lemont

An explosion at a petroleum chemical plant killed one person and injured another Tuesday morning in southwest suburban Lemont.

The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. at Seneca Petroleum Company at 12460 New Ave., according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

One person was killed and another was transported to Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet, according to officials. Their identities are currently unknown.

The explosion might have originated from an asphalt tank, officials said.

Fire officials said there is no hazmat situation at the scene and there is no danger to the public.

Several power lines were knocked down during the explosion. OSHA and ComEd have been called to the scene to investigate.

Lemont is roughly 30 miles southwest of Chicago.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.