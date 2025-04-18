Lester Owens' fight for freedom: Alleged Chicago police torture led to wrongful conviction, he says

The Brief Lester Owens has spent 14 years in prison for a conviction that he and his supporters say was based on a coerced confession. Advocates accuse two former Chicago officers, Brian Forberg and Kevin Eberle, of using torture tactics. A judge signaled openness to reviewing the case, with another hearing scheduled for July 10.



A Chicago man who’s spent more than a decade behind bars says he's still fighting to prove he was wrongfully convicted.

What we know:

Lester Owens was convicted in 2007 on two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. He has now spent more than 14 years in prison.

But Owens and his supporters say his confession was coerced through torture by then-Chicago Police Department Sgt. Brian Forberg and Detective Kevin Eberle.

Forberg has reportedly been tied to multiple wrongful convictions, and advocates say there may be at least 40 other wrongful conviction cases connected to both Forberg and Eberle.

What they're saying:

On Friday, a judge held a hearing on Owens’ case.

Supporters left with cautious optimism, saying the judge appeared open to the idea that Owens may have had ineffective legal representation and that key witnesses were never called during the trial.

"It’s like a little weight off our shoulders," said Jasmine Smith, a supporter of Owens. "And we just pray that these officers that are still on our force, that our taxpayer dollars are paying for, are held accountable. Give Lester Owens his freedom immediately and he can fight this case from the outside."

What's next:

Owens is scheduled to appear in court again on July 10.