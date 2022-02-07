Liam Neeson talks new action-thriller 'Blacklight' and his future in acting

Is one of the greatest actors of a generation getting ready to leave the business behind forever?

Oscar-nominee Liam Neeson stars in the new action thriller Blacklight as a special ops "fixer" who decides it’s time to hang it up, step away from the danger forever and spend more time with his family – and Neeson recently spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about whether or not he has ever considered stepping away from the world of acting.

And the easy answer is: not just yet.

"No, I have to say no," Neeson said. "I get the chance to do this job. These complete strangers send me scripts and I’m always humbled by it, touched that they’ll offer me this stuff to do. I feel very privileged and I genuinely mean that."

Neeson added "It stops me from doing real work, digging ditches, teaching kids, working in a coal mine."

Neeson can be seen in the new film Blacklight, hitting theaters in Chicago on Friday, Feb. 11.