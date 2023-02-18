Libertyville firefighters rescue dog from icy pond

Libertyville firefighters rescued a dog from an icy pond and returned the animal to its grateful owner.

The dog had fallen through the ice on a retention pond. The owner had tried to help, but another witness convinced them it was unsafe.

Firefighters wore exposure suits and went out on the ice, soon breaking through.

The dog was secured and pulled back to shore.

The dog was hypothermic and very weak, and was taken to a veterinarian. Firefighters said both dog and owner are now doing well.