Libertyville woman delivers healthy baby boy after violent carjacking

A Libertyville woman who was the victim of a violent carjacking in her own driveway earlier this year delivered a healthy baby boy.

Taylor Shepherd posted on her GoFundMe page on Thursday that her son, Noah Collin, was born on June 26.

In late February, Shepherd had just returned to her residence and pulled into her driveway. She brought one of her children inside and when she went back to her car to retrieve her other child, her two-year-old son, a white BMW pulled into her driveway behind her car.

A man exited the passenger side of the BMW and struggled to get into the victim’s Volkswagen.

The offender then battered the woman, who was five months pregnant at the time, and knocked her to the ground, the sheriff's office said.

He stole her car with the child inside, and he and the driver of the BMW fled the scene.

One of the drivers ran her over as they fled, causing serious injuries.

A Good Samaritan located the toddler, abandoned at a nearby business.

Shepherd underwent at least two surgeries for her injuries and said the recovery was tough on her body.