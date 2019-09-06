'Life threatening' waves, currents prompt warning from weather service

article

Dangerous swimming conditions are expected at Chicago area beaches to start the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Starting around 3 p.m., waves as high as 4 to 6 feet and strong rip currents are forecasted for Cook and Lake counties, the weather service said in a beach hazards statement. Rip currents are powerful channels of water that flow away from the shore and can sweep swimmers into deeper water.

Those who visit beaches are advised to “stay out of the water”, the weather service said.

The warning is in effect until Saturday morning.