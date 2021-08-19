Expand / Collapse search

Lightfoot, Brown speak after funeral of Officer Ella French: 'We are grief-stricken'

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Police Department
FOX 32 Chicago

Brown, Lightfoot speak after funeral for Officer Ella French

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown spoke after Officer Ella French's funeral Thursday.

CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown spoke after Officer Ella French's funeral Thursday. 

Brown said it is a tough time for the department after losing Officer French.

He acknowledged that some members of the force are hurt and angry, but will continue to carry out their duty to protect and serve.

Lightfoot, law enforcement officials speak after the funeral of Officer Ella French

Members of the Community Safety Team and Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivered remarks after the funeral of Officer Ella French.

Lightfoot said this is a time to come together and to remember the sacrifices police officers make every day on the streets of Chicago.

"We need to continue to thank our brave men and women in law enforcement, our police department, our fire department, the brave dispatchers and call takers at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications," said Lightfoot.

"We are grief-stricken. Many officers feel alone and yes, some have anger. But we'll continue to be courageous, brave, committed and dedicated for Ella," said Brown.

CPD's recruitment slogan is "Be the change, join CPD."

Many that remember French say that's exactly how she was: warm, and hoping to make a change on Chicago streets.