Lightfoot, Brown speak after funeral of Officer Ella French: 'We are grief-stricken'

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown spoke after Officer Ella French's funeral Thursday.

Brown said it is a tough time for the department after losing Officer French.

He acknowledged that some members of the force are hurt and angry, but will continue to carry out their duty to protect and serve.

Lightfoot said this is a time to come together and to remember the sacrifices police officers make every day on the streets of Chicago.

"We need to continue to thank our brave men and women in law enforcement, our police department, our fire department, the brave dispatchers and call takers at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications," said Lightfoot.

"We are grief-stricken. Many officers feel alone and yes, some have anger. But we'll continue to be courageous, brave, committed and dedicated for Ella," said Brown.

CPD's recruitment slogan is "Be the change, join CPD."

Advertisement

Many that remember French say that's exactly how she was: warm, and hoping to make a change on Chicago streets.