Lightfoot celebrates two-year anniversary of INVEST South/West with 3 new projects

Mayor Lori Lightfoot celebrated the two-year anniversary of her project INVEST South/West, which aims to revitalize 10 disadvantaged communities on the city's South and West sides.

During a press conference Thursday, the mayor announced that an additional $126 million will be invested toward three new projects.

They include rehabbing Pioneer Bank and a mixed-income housing project both in the Humboldt Park neighborhood and a new transit-oriented mixed-use complex in South Shore.

Lightfoot celebrated the program's progress but said there is more work to be done.

"Today is a day to celebrate for all our residents," Lightfoot said. "We've got to walk arm-in-arm, boldly into the future together. That must be our destiny."

Since launcing in the fall of 2019, the INVEST South/West program has invested $1.4 billion into a variety of projects.