Lightfoot, Durbin break ground on Red Line modernization project

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Sen. Dick Durbin will break ground Wednesday for the reconstruction of four 100-year-old stations and track structures on CTA's busiest rail line.

CTA is rebuilding the Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr stations. Each of the stations will be modernized, expanded and equipped with escalators, elevators, wider platforms and other amenities, the city says.

CTA is also replacing the century-old track structure between the four stations to make the ride smoother and more comfortable for customers.

Construction on the new stations, part of CTA's 2.1 billion Red and Purple Modernization Phase One Project, is anticipated to be completed in 2024.

A rendering of the modernized Lawrence station. (CTA)

A rendering of the modernized Argyle station.

A rendering of the modernized Berwyn station.

