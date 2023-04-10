Lightfoot extends ShotSpotter, while Johnson plans to end the program

While mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has vowed to end the Chicago's contract with ShotSpotter, Mayor Lori Lightfoot already signed off on an extension.

The city's initial deal was set to expire this August, but a ShotSpotter spokesperson told the Chicago Sun-Times that Lightfoot extended the deal to February 2024.

During his campaign, Johnson said he hoped to end ShotSpotter and invest in new resources that go after illegal guns.

In August 2021, a scathing report from the Office of the Inspector General raised serious questions about whether the Chicago Police Department should continue using ShotSpotter technology.

The report also questioned the quality of officers' responses to ShotSpotter alerts.

