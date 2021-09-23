Lightfoot launches campaign to get 77% of Chicago residents vaccinated by end of year

Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled a new citywide campaign on Thursday to get more shots in the arms of Chicago residents.

The goal of the Protect Chicago 77 initiative is to get at least 77% of all Chicago residents ages 12 and older started on their COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year.

Lightfoot and Chicago Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady announced the new public relations campaign in Englewood on Thursday.

Currently, 72.4% of Chicagoans have received their first dose of the vaccine. That number is particularly low in the city's most economically depressed neighborhoods.

Lightfoot says the Protect Chicago 77 pledge must be a door-to-door and grassroots campaign.

"COVID-19 pandemic is still with us. It's still here. The Delta variant is still very present and it is deadly. So we are not out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination," Lightfoot said.

"The reason we have tagged 77% as a goal here is not that 77% is a magical number in terms of hitting herd immunity, but it reflects those 77 communities and it's getting there," Arwady said.

In addition to pushing vaccinations, a number of people received their first dose of the vaccine by the Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) through Vax Chi Nation.

A couple people who received their shots at the event said they were worried about the effects of the vaccination, and finally felt confident enough in the vaccine to receive it.

Lightfoot said it's imperative that at least 77% of residents receive their first dose of the vaccine by the end of the year, but that they would also like to exceed that number.