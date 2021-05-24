Lightfoot recommends 7-member council of Chicagoans to oversee Chicago Police Department

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday released details about her independent civilian police oversight plan.

She is recommending a seven-member council made up of Chicago residents. The council would not have any citizenship requirements or restrictions.

"This proposal will significantly overhaul how the Chicago Police Department's leadership and members are overseen, managed and held accountable when necessary," Lightfoot said in a statement.

Lightfoot says the group would be able to interview and recommend superintendent candidates. It would also have the ability to direct the chief administer to investigate police misconduct claims and order the inspector general to conduct specific research.

What the mayor’s plan does not do, however, is give the civilian oversight board the power to hire and fire the police superintendent or set the Chicago Police Department’s budget, which is something City Council members have been fighting for.

"This plan is truly a turning point for police reform and accountability for this city," said Chris Taliaferro, Chairman of the Public Safety Committee. "Once approved, police officers will now be answerable to the public who they are hired to protect and serve, and as a former police officer and lifelong resident, I am proud to know that Chicagoans from every walk of life will now have an equal opportunity to oversee their police."

If approved by the City Council, the mayor's oversight board would begin work on January 1, 2022.

"Creating a civilian commission like this one has long been a goal of mine and it will allow us to continue making progress in our mission to holistically reform our police department. I want to thank everyone who helped to craft this historic ordinance and look forward to working that much harder to ensure Chicago's police ultimately answer to the residents they serve," Lightfoot said.

The commission would have the powers to do the following:

