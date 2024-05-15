Englewood strip mall shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the parking lot of a small Englewood strip mall.

Gunfire broke out around 9:40 p.m. when the three men were standing in the parking lot at the corner of 71st and Halsted streets, according to Chicago police.

A 35-year-old man was shot several times throughout the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Paramedics took a 38-year-old man to the same hospital where he was listed in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds. The third victim, 34, walked into St. Bernard Hospital where he was treated and released for a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police said there was no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.