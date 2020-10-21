Lightfoot says Chicago must fund both police and communities

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she strongly supports CPD, but the police union is wondering if that is, in fact, true.

“I do not support defunding the police,” said Lightfoot.

Lightfoot is still proposing changes for CPD and wants to increase the budget for community-based violence prevention.

“I also reject a false narrative that it is either fund the police, or fund communities. We must, and can do both,” said Lightfoot.

Under Lightfoot’s budget, CPD would not be able to fll 614 vacancies, but there would not be any jobs cut.

“You can't cut jobs. We are literally shorted-handed ridiculously right now,” said FOP President John Catanzara.

The police union president says the mayor should have promised to hire more officers once the financial situation improves. He also voiced skepticism at Lightfoot getting emotional when talking about officers.

“They found a precious 7-year-old girl with a bullet hole,a bullet hole in her forehead,” said Lightfoot. “Every day police officers answer the call. Run to danger. Sometimes witness unspeakable things in an effort to keep us safe.”

“I think there's going to be a lot of people surprised about her glowing comments about the police department. What to make of it? I guess the proof will be in the pudding,” said Catanzara.

He says contract talks on the contentious police contract resume next week.