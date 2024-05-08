Lil Wayne to headline Illinois State Fair

article

Rap legend Lil Wayne was announced Wednesday as the latest marquee headliner to perform at the Illinois State Fair this summer.

The Grammy-winning rapper will take the stage at the Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster's website. Prices range between $60 and $125.

Lil Wayne is one of the most decorated rappers of all time, selling more than 100 million records worldwide.

"Lil Wayne is a rap legend, and this concert is going to be one for the record books," Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said in a statement. "His show is sure to be a crowd favorite."

Other Illinois State Fair headliners include:

August 9: Keith Urban with MacKenzie Porter

August 10: Motley Crue

August 11: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with Ashley McBryde

August 13: Jordan Davis with Ashley Cooke

August 15: Jonas Brothers

August 16: The Smashing Pumpkins with PVRIS

August 17: Miranda Lambert with Gavin Adcock

August 18: TBA

For more information, head over to the Illinois State Fair website.