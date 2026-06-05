Chicago's hidden basketball landmark celebrates legacy of pioneering doctor

The Brief Lin Park, one of Chicago’s most photographed parks, is named after Dr. Margaret Hie Ding Lin, a pioneering physician who served the city’s Chinese community. The unique basketball-focused park has appeared in commercials, television shows, video games and films, becoming a recognizable Chicago landmark. Recent investments transformed the once-overlooked space into a destination for tournaments and community gatherings.



One of Chicago’s most photographed parks is named after a female doctor who lived in the city in the 1800s.

Her name is not well known, but her park is famous.

The backstory:

For a park, there is more metal than green space. It sits under elevated train tracks. There is no programming. But it is one of the most precious urban spaces, named for a Chicago pioneer in medicine, Doctor Margaret Hie Ding Lin.

"One, she just has a tremendous resume, really very accomplished, really very accomplished doctor, but also a resident of Chicago, and somebody that served a community here, in a really well established and long-lived Chinese community here," said Andrew Schneider, Director of Historic Assets for the Chicago Park District.

Dr. Lin was the first female to pass the medical exam in Illinois. She provided medical care to Chinese immigrants who otherwise would be turned away. She worked during wartime and in the early 1900s, and reportedly delivered 6,500 babies.

The unique park was discovered by film and television producers. The setting became a backdrop for commercials that featured Chicago’s favorite basketball stars, Michael Jordan and Derrick Rose.

The television series, "The Bear" shot a scene in the park.

The "NBA Live" video game features the park.

And it is home to regular basketball pickup games.

"I've been there. I'm a former basketball player, and when I have been there, it's a place where I can feel comfortable shooting a basketball," said Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd Ward).

Dowell supported upgrades to the once secret park. DePaul University invested in renovations. A fountain, bleachers and lighting were added. Now, tournaments are hosted there.

Lin Park is the bridge between the South Loop and Chinatown.

"I understand that she came here when she was a young woman and dedicated her life to providing medical care to the Chinese community when it might have been difficult for them to get care in other parts of Chicago, so her memory is well known, and this was a great way of honoring her by naming a park after her," Dowell said.

Schneider added, "What are parks without people, right? Our parks are our parks, are the lungs of the city, the gathering spaces for our individual communities, and Lin Park is no exception."

Dr. Lin is not well known, yet.

The Park District describes Lin Park as a "national urban basketball treasure."

It’s a home court that is pure Chicago.