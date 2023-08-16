Pair robbed at gunpoint near Lincoln Park

Chicago police are investigating an armed robbery in on the North Side in Sheffield Neighbors Wednesday morning.

A man and woman were robbed at gunpoint at 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Ashland Avenue.

The victims told police they handed over their personal belongings to two offenders who fled in a gray SUV.

No injuries were reported, and the robbers got away.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.