Pair robbed at gunpoint near Lincoln Park

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Sheffield Neighbors
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating an armed robbery in on the North Side in Sheffield Neighbors Wednesday morning.

A man and woman were robbed at gunpoint at 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Ashland Avenue. 

The victims told police they handed over their personal belongings to two offenders who fled in a gray SUV. 

No injuries were reported, and the robbers got away. 

Area Three Detectives are investigating.