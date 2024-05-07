Expand / Collapse search

Lincoln Square upgrade: Parking bans and lane closures to impact traffic

By FOX 32 News
Published  May 7, 2024 5:40pm CDT
Lincoln Square
FOX 32 Chicago

Pedestrian-friendly changes coming to Lincoln Square amid $16M renovation

Getting around Lincoln Square will be trickier for a bit.

CHICAGO - Navigating Lincoln Square will become more challenging for a while.

Parking bans and lane closures have been implemented as part of planned upgrades for Lincoln and Lawrence Avenue. 

This streetscape improvement project carries a price tag of $16 million and is expected to last approximately two months.

Effective Tuesday, parking is prohibited along both the east and west sides of Lincoln Avenue between Foster and Catalpa Avenue. Sidewalks on both sides of Lincoln are being expanded to provide more space for pedestrians. Additionally, crews will be adding more trees and street furniture. The parking ban aims to facilitate easier access for construction crews.

Moreover, the project includes the creation of a new arts plaza and gathering space.  Construction on the new gathering space began last month.