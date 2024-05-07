Lincoln Square upgrade: Parking bans and lane closures to impact traffic

Navigating Lincoln Square will become more challenging for a while.

Parking bans and lane closures have been implemented as part of planned upgrades for Lincoln and Lawrence Avenue.

This streetscape improvement project carries a price tag of $16 million and is expected to last approximately two months.

Effective Tuesday, parking is prohibited along both the east and west sides of Lincoln Avenue between Foster and Catalpa Avenue. Sidewalks on both sides of Lincoln are being expanded to provide more space for pedestrians. Additionally, crews will be adding more trees and street furniture. The parking ban aims to facilitate easier access for construction crews.

Moreover, the project includes the creation of a new arts plaza and gathering space. Construction on the new gathering space began last month.