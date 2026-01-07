Linda Brown: Missing Chicago teacher's car found, husband says

The Brief The husband of missing CPS teacher Linda Brown says her vehicle has been found. Chicago police are not releasing the location, saying they are actively searching the area. Brown, 53, was last seen Saturday in Bronzeville and has not been heard from since.



The husband of missing Chicago Public Schools teacher Linda Brown says her vehicle has been located, but police are withholding details as the search for her continues.

What we know:

Linda Brown, 53, has been missing since Saturday afternoon, when she was last seen in the 4500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Bronzeville neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

On Wednesday, Brown’s husband, Antwon, said her vehicle, a blue Honda Civic, had been found. He added police are not disclosing the location because they are actively searching the area.

Authorities have said Brown may be in need of medical attention.

The backstory:

Antwon said the last time he saw his wife was Friday night. He said the couple watched a movie together before she went to bed early.

When he woke up the next morning, she was gone.

"I'm broke down, I don't know what to do. I've done everything. I'm talking to people; we got people searching for her, I'm out of options. I don't know what to do," he told FOX Chicago.

He said his wife never showed up for a scheduled acupuncture appointment Saturday, something he described as completely out of character. When calls and messages went unanswered, the family contacted police Sunday.

"I woke up at 8:45 a.m. and she was gone. She took her purse and credit cards, but I'm thinking she was at acupuncture," Antwon said.

Brown is a longtime special education teacher at Robert Healy Elementary School in Bridgeport. Her husband said she has a history of mental illness but has never gone missing before.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department.

