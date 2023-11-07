Liquor store clerk exchanges gunfire with robbers who hit him with bottle in West Rogers Park

A liquor store clerk traded gunfire with two armed robbers who hit him in the head with a bottle Monday night in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

Two gunmen entered a liquor store around 10:38 p.m., and demanded money from the store clerk at gunpoint in the 6300 block of North California Avenue, according to police.

The 44-year-old clerk began to scuffle with the one of the gunmen and they picked up a glass bottle and struck the clerk in the head. The clerk pulled out a gun and exchanged gunfire with the suspects before they fled the scene.

The clerk suffered multiple cuts to the head and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.