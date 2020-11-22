Liquor store robbed at gunpoint in suburban Libertyville

article

A liquor store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday in suburban Libertyville.

Just after 10 p.m., police responded to Parkside Liquors, 723 N. Milwaukee Ave., for calls of an armed robbery, Libertyville police said.

An investigation found that two people got out of a dark-colored sedan and one was armed with a gun, police said. The person pointed the gun at the cashier and demanded money from the register, while the second person, a woman, stood watch at the front door.

The pair fled from the store with an unknown amount of money in the sedan, police said.

Libertyville police are looking for a pair who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint Nov. 19, 2020, in suburban Libertyville.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Libertyville police at 847-362-8310.