Lisa Kudrow previews highly anticipated 'Friends' reunion

"Friends" fans around the world are anxiously awaiting the highly anticipated reunion, premiering on HBO Max this Thursday.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Lisa Kudrow about the emotional reunion of the original cast.

"I think the experience was even bigger than I or most of us could wrap our heads around," Kudrow said.

"All you could really do is focus on the here and now. It was big!"

For Chicago fans of "Friends," they can check out The Friends Experience downtown, running through May 31st.