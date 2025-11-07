Little Village drive-by shooting leaves woman wounded

The Brief A 30-year-old woman was shot in the ankle during a drive-by shooting early Friday in Little Village. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition as police search for the shooter.



A woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

What we know:

The 30-year-old was standing outside around 4:15 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 25th Street when a blue sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, according to police.

The woman was shot in the right ankle and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in good condition. Police said there were no other reported injuries.

The suspect's vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.