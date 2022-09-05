Little Village hit-and-run: 2 teen girls crossing street struck by vehicle

Two teenage girls were injured in a hit-and-run Monday night in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police say two 15-year-old girls were crossing the street on a scooter in the crosswalk in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when they were struck by a black vehicle heading southbound.

After striking the victims, the vehicle fled the scene, police said.

The victims sustained scrapes and bruises on their bodies and were both taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.