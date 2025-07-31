Little Village hit-and-run leaves 69-year-old woman with fractured skull

The Brief A 69-year-old woman was critically injured after being struck by a speeding car in a Little Village parking lot Wednesday afternoon. She suffered a fractured skull and back injuries and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. The driver fled the scene, and no arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.



A 69-year-old woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood.

Little Village hit-and-run

What we know:

The woman was in a parking lot when she was hit by a speeding car around 1:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 26th Street, according to Chicago police.

The victim suffered a fractured skull and back injuries and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle responsible fled in an unknown direction. Police said no arrests have been made.

CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating.

What we don't know:

No description has been given of the vehicle or the driver.