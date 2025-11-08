Immigration agents apprehend 1, use flash bang in Chicago’s Little Village, alder says

The Brief An apparent arrest by federal immigration agents on Saturday led to chaos in Chicago's Little Village. Agents detained a person and used a flash bang on a crowd, according to a local alderman. A Fox 32 camera and videos on Instagram showed a large crowd reacting to events.



Chaos erupted in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood late Saturday morning as federal immigration agents detained a person and reportedly used a flash bang as an angry crowd gathered, according to an alderman and video of the incident posted on social media.

What we know:

The incident happened near the intersection of 26th Street and Pulaski when agents appeared to detain one person, according to Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd Ward).

Rodriguez said in a video posted on his Facebook page that agents were "causing all sorts of mayhem." He said agents used a flash bang against a gathered crowd.

"They’re doing things that are unconstitutional, that are illegal," Rodriguez said. "They are causing fear and mayhem in our communities and that's unacceptable."

A video posted on Instagram appeared to show federal agents arresting someone in front of the Los Comales restaurant in the 3100 block of 26th Street.

The incident happened in the Little Village neighborhood, which is known as a largely Mexican American community.

Chicago police officers were also seen in the area, appearing to be helping with crowd control.

Spokespersons for the Department of Homeland Security and the Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.