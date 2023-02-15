Little Village-Pilsen Coalition to host property tax workshop on Saturday

Nonprofits are coming together in Pilsen and Little Village to help homeowners stay in their homes.

Many residents in the communities have seen significant tax increases.

On Saturday, a property tax workshop is planned. The goal is to help homeowners navigate ways to ease the tax burden.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Dr. Raoul Contreras says he's lived in Little Village for 25 years and was shocked by his tax bill, so he did something about it.

"I had no idea about the exemptions. Two months ago, I went in and filed myself and picked up a couple of thousand dollars because they take it back. And so that's one of the things we want to do on Saturday is warn people that these exemptions are here and they can get them and how to get them," said Contreras.

The Little Village-Pilsen Coalition will host the property tax workshop from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Universidad Popular, located at 2801 South Hamlin Avenue.