Little Village shooting: Driver shot in head before crash

The Brief A 31-year-old man was shot in the head while driving in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood Tuesday morning. He lost control of his car and crashed after the shooting near Ridgeway Avenue and 27th Street. The man is in critical condition, and no arrests have been made.



A man was critically wounded after being shot in the head and crashing his car Tuesday morning in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

What we know:

The 31-year-old was driving northbound on Ridgeway Avenue near 27th Street around 8:40 a.m. when gunfire hit him in the head. He lost control of his car and crashed into a nearby parked vehicle.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Police said no arrests have been made, and no other injuries were reported.

Area Four detectives are investigating.