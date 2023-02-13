Little Village's Discount Mall will stay open: 'step in the right direction'

The alderman of Chicago's 25th Ward, which includes sections of Little Village, said there is new hope for 150 vendors to remain in business at the neighborhood's beloved Discount Mall.

"We feel optimistic because we have the support of the community. We have the support of the planning department. I think we all know that Little Village is an economic engine for the city of Chicago," said Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, who on Monday received word from Novak Construction that the developer is willing to negotiate 40,000 square feet of retail space so the existing 150 vendors at the Little Village Discount Mall can stay up and running.

"We received that news as good news," said Lopez. "Previously we had not been able to get any clear answer or clarity around the future of the Discount Mall, especially for the small vendors that are currently here."

"Everybody is stoked as they say," said William Gonzalez, who works at the Little Village Discount Mall. "It's exciting that they're going to continue here with their lives, with their businesses."

The Discount Mall is not only beloved, it's considered the life-blood of the neighborhood economy, and for the vendors to stay would mean 500 jobs remaining in place.

"It is good news to at least see a step in the right direction. We hear that Novak Construction is willing to negotiate a long-term contract with the vendors," Sigcho-Lopez said.

Many questions still remain, which Sigcho-Lopez hopes to have answers to at a crucial meeting Thursday with the developer, the stakeholders, and representatives from the city.

Novak Construction has told the Sun-Times that work on the updated development will start in the spring and last about a year and a half.