SWAT responds to Chicago's Trump Tower for reports of rifle-wielding woman: sources

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Near North Side
SWAT, police outside Chicago's Trump Tower

There was a large presence outside Chicago's Trump Tower on the Near North Side in downtown Wednesday afternoon. Portions of the roadway were blocked off as law enforcement established a perimeter.

CHICAGO - There was a large police presence outside Chicago's Trump Tower Wednesday afternoon. 

Live footage shows police tape blocking off a portion of the road nearby beginning around 12 p.m. 

Sources told the Sun-Times Media Wire that SWAT officers were called after an armed woman walked into the downtown skyscraper during an apparent domestic-related incident, according to a report. 

Chicago police confirmed there was a "call of service" to the condo-hotel on the Near North Side

Trump Tower is located at 401 North Wabash Avenue downtown. 

No other information is available at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.