SWAT responds to Chicago's Trump Tower for reports of rifle-wielding woman: sources

There was a large police presence outside Chicago's Trump Tower Wednesday afternoon.

Live footage shows police tape blocking off a portion of the road nearby beginning around 12 p.m.

Sources told the Sun-Times Media Wire that SWAT officers were called after an armed woman walked into the downtown skyscraper during an apparent domestic-related incident, according to a report.

Chicago police confirmed there was a "call of service" to the condo-hotel on the Near North Side.

Trump Tower is located at 401 North Wabash Avenue downtown.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.