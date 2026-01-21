Massive blaze destroys suburban Chicago church

Fire crews extinguished a massive blaze at a church in suburban Ford Heights Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene at about 2:45 p.m. at True Light Temple of Praise, a Baptist church located at 1602 Drexel Ave.

The church was unoccupied at the time of the fire and the cause is unknown, according to Ford Heights fire officials.

Video from the scene showed heavy smoke pouring from the building, with much of the roof destroyed by the fire.

Further details haven't been released but we'll bring more updates as they become available.