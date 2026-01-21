Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 1:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
4
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 1:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, McHenry County, Kankakee County, Eastern Will County, Northern Cook County, Kendall County, Grundy County, Southern Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, DeKalb County, Kane County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County, Central Cook County, La Salle County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 8:00 PM CST, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, McHenry County, Southern Cook County, Kankakee County, Kane County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, La Salle County, Kendall County, Lake County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Central Cook County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County

Massive blaze destroys suburban Chicago church

By Cody King
Published  January 21, 2026 2:54pm CST
Ford Heights
FOX 32 Chicago

FORD HEIGHTS - Fire crews extinguished a massive blaze at a church in suburban Ford Heights Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene at about 2:45 p.m. at True Light Temple of Praise, a Baptist church located at 1602 Drexel Ave.

The church was unoccupied at the time of the fire and the cause is unknown, according to Ford Heights fire officials. 

Video from the scene showed heavy smoke pouring from the building, with much of the roof destroyed by the fire. 

Further details haven't been released but we'll bring more updates as they become available. 

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Ford Heights Fire Department and SkyFOX video.

Ford HeightsNews