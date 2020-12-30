Local plasma trial helps with COVID-19 research

It is expected that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all adults next year.

So what can we do now that may help us if we get infected? Well, doctors are hoping you will sign up for a clinical trial.

Mary Jo and Bruce Campbell both tested positive for coronavirus in July.

Their doctor suggested they participate in a convalescent plasma trial, and they agreed.

"Within 48 hours of getting plasma, everything started going back to normal," said Bruce Campbell.

Participants have a 50/50 chance of receiving plasma with antibodies. Now, this Chicago couple is encouraging others to give it a shot.

Advertisement

"I do believe I got the antibodies, and I’m very grateful to everyone there," said Bruce. "Anybody that’s thinking about it, just do it."

They went to Northshore University HealthSystem, where Dr. Gieselle Mosnaim is leading the trial.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

She explains convalescent plasma with COVID-19 antibodies is already used as therapy in hospitalized patients.

She's looking for participants who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma and also people with recent diagnosis or who have been exposed to the virus.



Participants are paid and side effects are said to be minimal.

The doctor says while the COVID-19 vaccine is wonderful, we have to wait for it.

For more information on the trial go to northshore.org.

So far, Illinois has received more than 260,000 doses and have administered more than 126,000 shots for healthcare workers and those in long term care facilities.