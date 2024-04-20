Local families find hope, closure at Cook County's 'Missing Persons Day' event

Local families in Cook County had their hope restored Saturday after receiving help in their searches for missing loved ones.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office held its fourth "Missing Persons Day."

Those with friends or family members who have been missing for over a month were able to file a missing persons report and submit DNA samples, medical records and pictures to aid in the search.

Previous events have helped identify at least one missing person. This year, two people were identified.

There were also members of law enforcement, various consulates and grief counselors available for people to speak with at the event.

"Across the country, there are 97,000 missing active reports. Thirty-five thousand of those are in children under 18, so there is an enormous number of missing people. And today is a day that families can come and take all the steps that they need to to help identify their loved one," said Cook County Chief Medical Examiner Ponni Arunkumar.

This is the first time Cook County has held a "Missing Persons Day" since the COVID-19 pandemic.