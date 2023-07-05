Local high school soccer standouts surprised by Bears' star Cole Kmet

On the soccer field at Roosevelt University Sports Complex in Arlington Heights, two high school athletes got a career surprise: They got to kick the ball around with a Chicago Bear.

It was a set-up.

Addison Stanciak, a rising junior at Warren High School in Gurnee, and Chase Adams, a rising sophomore at Naperville Central arrived at the Roosevelt University Sports Complex, not knowing they were meeting Cole Kmet, the Chicago Bears' tight end, who went to St. Viator in Arlington Heights and Notre Dame. A homegrown NFL star.

They were chosen from 6,000 athletes to receive Body Armor MVP awards.

Adams is thinking about going pro, he was surprised to meet someone who was once in his shoes,

"Very impressive. It puts into perspective our achievements versus where he's gone in his life and where we can go with ours," Adams said.

Stanciak is already receiving attention from college recruiters.

"We both have great achievements in our high school careers and I feel like it shows the effort that we put in," Stanciak said.

Cole Kmet recognized himself in these two high schoolers.

"You see two young athletes working their tail off but enjoying the sport they love," Kmet said. "I remember a lot about that, back in my high school days, just doing everything for the love of the game. [I'm] glad to see where I'm at now and to see all these young high school athletes to see where they get in the future is really cool,"

After they received the awards, they went out to the soccer field to kick the ball around with Kmet.

It’s a different kind of football and Kmet was wearing slides but he improvised.

The two athletes admit they did not recognize Kmet at first but they caught on fast and stepped up, as standout athletes do.