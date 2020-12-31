'My sister needed to live, and that's all there was to it": Brother donates liver to save sister

As this difficult year comes to a close, a local middle school teacher is reflecting on what she is thankful for: a new liver from her younger brother.

"My sister needed to live, and that's all there was to it, Anthony," said liver donor, Jason Korkosz.

Kristen Batkiewicz and her younger brother, Jason, have been close since they were little.

She was diagnosed with liver disease as a teen and needed a new one.

"My liver was definitely failing. I was sick a lot. I was in and out of the hospital," said Batkiewicz.

Just last year, she found out a donor was an option.

"At that point, I was like, ‘OK, what random person are we going to ask for this?" said Batkiewicz.

Jason immediately had a gut feeling it'd be him. Sure enough, doctors confirmed he was a perfect match.

"I knew that I had to step up right away," said Korkosz.

"I would just be so weak, so tired, and then after this transplant, it was like in an instant, I felt so good," said Batkiewicz.

Doctors at University of Chicago transplanted two-thirds of Jason's liver to his older sister.

They're both in great health now.

And, we want to also point out that they are both teachers!

Kristen teaches sixth grade in Oak Lawn, and Jason is the assistant varsity football coach at Argo Community High School in Summit.