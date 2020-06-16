Local rapper leads protest in suburbs: ‘Everyone needs to help contribute to a change’

A local rapper led a peaceful protest through the streets of Crestwood, with some officers even taking part.

But the group was met with a few counter protesters along the way.

Peaceful protesters marched up and down Cicero Avenue Tuesday to show their support for Black Lives Matter, and to demand justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

“Speak up. We all have a voice. We all need to speak up,” said 18-year-old rapper Nia Kay. “Everyone needs to help contribute to a change.”

Organizers say the march was also about giving the youth a voice.

“We understand that they are just a small portion of today, but they are all of our futures,” said guest speaker Lavelle Faulkner.

Faulkner, also known as “Mr. Mindset,” spoke for unity and change.

“Just because his skin is darker than someone else, he’s judged. Why?” he asked.

The evening was met with a few counter protesters.

“We had a few hacklers on the side, but you don’t pay them any mind. They have their rights, their beliefs,” one woman said.

At the intersection of Cicero Avenue and 135th Street, the marchers stopped for 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence to honor George Floyd. They also asked the police to raise their hands in solidarity. Some did.

“It touched my heart cause you know all police aren’t bad,” Jaida Trice said.

Before they marched back, some protesters stopped for a moment to shake hands with police.

“This is truly an honor to see that not all cops are bad and that they can also understand that not all black men are bad,” Faulkner said.

Rapper Nia Kay says in the future, she wants to host more protests in different cities.