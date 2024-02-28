HBCU sororities, fraternities celebrate Black History Month at Bulls' game

Before the match between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) sororities and fraternities gathered at the United Center to honor Black History Month.

The HBCU alumni choir kicked off the game by singing the national anthem. But before that, Divine Nine members gathered inside the United Center's atrium for a pregame yard show. There was also stepping and strolling, with hundreds of spectators cheering on the groups.

Group members were wearing their fraternity and sorority garb, representing all nine historically black Greek letter organizations.

Divine Nine members were instrumental in the American Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s. The groups initially formed after experiencing racism on their college campus.

Divine Nine members said they remain devoted to community service, scholarships, education and civil and social action.